Vikram Dev Dutt appointed Air India chief

Vikram Dev Dutt appointed Air India chief1 min read . 06:56 PM IST
- Vikram Dev Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.
Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Ltd as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday.
Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.
He has been appointed as the Air India chief in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, it said.
Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is at present posted in his cadre state Bihar.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
