Vikram Pawah to take charge of BMW Group India from August

MUMBAI : Vikram Pawah has been appointed as the president of BMW Group India effective 1 August 2020. The new role comes as an additional charge for Pawah who would continue to serve in his existing role as chief executive officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand.

Vikram Pawah has been appointed as the president of BMW Group India effective 1 August 2020. The new role comes as an additional charge for Pawah who would continue to serve in his existing role as chief executive officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand.

Pawah, in his previous role, served as the president of India operations between 2017-18 post which he was moved to head Australia and New Zealand operations in 2018.

Pawah, in his previous role, served as the president of India operations between 2017-18 post which he was moved to head Australia and New Zealand operations in 2018. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The appointment comes on the back of filling the top position to manage operations of the German luxury carmaker after it was left vacant due to the sudden and untimely demise of Rudratej Singh in April.

On having Pawah take the additional charge, Hendrik von Kuenheim, senior vice president, region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group said, “Under the leadership of Vikram, BMW Group has successfully stood ground in a fiercely competitive environment and gained significant momentum in both Indian and Australian luxury car markets. As a priority market, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development of the luxury automotive segment."

"He brings excellent preconditions to navigate BMW Group India in a challenging business situation due the ongoing corona pandemic. We are confident that his strategic thinking, hands-on approach and ability to drive people will navigate the organisation in these turbulent times," said Kuenheim.

As Pawah takes charge of his previous role, the company had Arlindo Teixeira, chief financial officer at the local arm, carry out the role as the acting President during the past two months.

Topics BMW