Vikram Solar raises ₹620.8 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO: What we know

Solar manufacturing company Vikram Solar has raised Rs.620.8 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) set to open on August 19, 2025, the company said in an official filing with the exchanges.

Vikram Solar has allocated 1.87 crore of equity shares at ₹332 each to anchor investors, including BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Prudential Life, Kotak Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, Nippon Mutual Fund, Singularity Equity Fund I, SBI General Insurance, and Tata Mutual Fund, among others, on August 18, it said in the filing.

“The anchor book reflects a good mix of domestic mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors and insurance companies,” according to the company.

What was the allocation of shares to anchor investors? Out of the total allocation of 1.87 crore equity shares to the anchor investors, 97.96 lakh equity shares were allocated to nine domestic mutual funds (MF) through a total of 22 schemes, i.e. 52.39 per cent of the Total Anchor Book Size.

Equirus Capital, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, PhillipCapital (India), and UBS Securities India are the book-running lead managers; while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.