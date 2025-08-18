Vikram Solar raises ₹620.8 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO: What we know

Solar manufacturing company Vikram Solar has raised Rs.620.8 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) set to open on August 19, 2025, the company said in an official filing with the exchanges.

Vikram Solar has allocated 1.87 crore of equity shares at ₹332 each to anchor investors, including BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Prudential Life, Kotak Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, Nippon Mutual Fund, Singularity Equity Fund I, SBI General Insurance, and Tata Mutual Fund, among others, on August 18, it said in the filing.

“The anchor book reflects a good mix of domestic mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors and insurance companies,” according to the company.

What was the allocation of shares to anchor investors? Out of the total allocation of 1.87 crore equity shares to the anchor investors, 97.96 lakh equity shares were allocated to nine domestic mutual funds (MF) through a total of 22 schemes, i.e. 52.39 per cent of the Total Anchor Book Size.

Equirus Capital, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, PhillipCapital (India), and UBS Securities India are the book-running lead managers; while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Vikram Solar IPO Details Vikram Solar's IPO the company said is a mix of fresh issue of shares up to ₹ 1,500 crore and an offer for sale up to 1,74,50,882 equity shares promoter and promoter group selling shareholders.

1,500 crore and an offer for sale up to 1,74,50,882 equity shares promoter and promoter group selling shareholders. The offer also includes a subscription reservation by eligible employees in the employee reservation portion.

The IPO opens on August 19 for subscription and closes on August 21, 2025.

The price band for the Offer has been determined at ₹ 315-332 per equity share.

315-332 per equity share. The IPO will fetch ₹ 2,079.37 crore at the upper end of the price band.

2,079.37 crore at the upper end of the price band. Investors can bid for a minimum of 45 equity shares and in multiples of 45 equity shares thereafter.

Not more than 50 per cent of the net offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers,

Not less than 15 per cent of the net offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional bidders, and

Not less than 35 per cent of the net offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual bidders.