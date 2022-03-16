Villa rentals platform Vista Rooms rebrands itself as StayVista

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Vista Rooms, a villa rental platform, has rebranded itself as StayVista, the company said on Wednesday. The rebranding is aimed at catering to changing market dynamics with a comprehensive upgrade of user experience and brand identity.
The company has revamped all touch-points to better manifest the brand spirit, including the website and social media. In addition, it is customising stay experiences to guest needs with curated in-room setups, branded toiletries, new staff uniforms, and tailored stay events.
Pranav Maheshwari, co-founder of the firm, said that they welcomed over 2.5 lakh vacationers at about 500 of their luxury properties across 30 locations.
Amit Damani, the company’s co-founder, added, “While our brand vision has expanded and grown over the years, our name with 'rooms' in it was limiting us in communicating our full intent and purpose. With ‘StayVista’, as market leaders, we are offering a promise of constantly widening our horizons to accommodate the aspirations of our guests. ‘Script Your Stay’ is our new tagline which invites our guests to co-create their dream stay with us."
The company was cofounded by Maheshwari, Damani and Ankita Sheth.
Sheth said the company was gearing up to enable its guests’ desire to experience a perfect stay, and bringing a resort-like experience to holiday homes.
The founders said that pre-pandemic, delivering an exceptional guest experience was restricted to providing state-of-the-art amenities but today, guests do want these but beyond this, they desire ‘holistic experiences’ and full-service hospitality. They want to stay off the grid with an option of staying connected, devouring local cuisine but better suited to their palettes - from a seamless booking experience to well-articulated meal set-ups, vacationers are now looking for more all-in-one, fully appointed private getaway options.
StayVista competes with brands like FabHotels, Treebo, etc
