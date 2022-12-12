Vim’s parody ad on dishwash for men causes stir, backlash

HUL’s executive director and vice president for home care, South Asia, Deepak Subramanian said the negative chatter around the campaign is something that the team had hoped would come as a part of the strategy. “The campaign was born more out of brand purpose and brand thought—Vim has been on a mission now to really drive this thought on how we can empower women more and give her an identity which is more than just her role in the kitchen." “Household chores unfortunately always falls on the shoulders of the woman no matter which income strata we talk about. Covid, of course, brought about some changes and that was simply because there was no help and everything was at home. And we did see greater participation of men in cleaning chores. However, things have returned to the old normal," he added.

