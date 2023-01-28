As Shark Tank India season 2 has started picking the pace, one of the judges Vineeta Singh shared pictures of her two favourite sharks on the set and though it is quite a surprise, the photos will definitely bring a big smile to your face.

In one of the two photos, Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, is seen hugging her sons at the set of the show. In the other one, she is seen wearing a shark ring on her little finger. She posted the picture captioning them as “My 2 favouritest @sharktank.india fans in the world."

The pictures that were posted about 3 hours ago have received close to 19,000 like and several wonderful comments.

“If mommy is a shark then the kids of course are "Baby Shark"," joked an Instagram user. “Lovely pic," expressed another. “Cute," shared a third. “You people are doing a wonderful job by motivating Indian youths to scale their capabilities," wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.

'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com)