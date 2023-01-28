Vineeta Singh shares photos of her 2 favourite ‘sharks’. Guess who they are?1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 06:40 PM IST
- In one of the two photos, Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, is seen hugging her sons at the set of the show
As Shark Tank India season 2 has started picking the pace, one of the judges Vineeta Singh shared pictures of her two favourite sharks on the set and though it is quite a surprise, the photos will definitely bring a big smile to your face.
