VinFast may appoint an Indian to lead the charge in Indian market
VinFast Asia chief executive officer Pham Sanh Chau has so far been spearheading the strategy in India where the company has already set up an assembly plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu
Vietnamese carmaker VinFast is looking to appoint Hyundai India's Tapan Ghosh, who is vice president and function head of sales, as its chief executive in India as it gears up to take on Indian carmakers Tata and Mahindra with its two newly launched electric sports utility vehicles.