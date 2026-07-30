How VinFast’s home-market playbook is driving early success in India

Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast is drawing more than a fourth of its India sales from a ride-hailing company owned by its promoter, using its home market strategy to cement place in the country's top five electric vehicle (EV) makers within its first year of operations.
Data from the government’s Vahan portal, reviewed by Mint, shows that GreenSM accounted for 21% to 33% of VinFast’s monthly sales between April and July as the ride-hailing service rolled out across Delhi-NCR. GreenSM’s largest shareholder is VinGroup chairman and founder Pham Nhat Vuong. So far in FY27, sales to its captive fleet business accounted for about 27% of VinFast’s 5,178 total units sold.
This internal demand has helped the company defend its spot as India’s fifth-largest EV maker, putting it ahead of Hyundai, Kia, and BYD. It now trails only Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW MG Motor, and Maruti Suzuki, companies for which commercial fleets typically account for just 1-3% of total EV sales.