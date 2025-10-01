VinFast partners with Castrol India to enhance EV after-sales service network

VinFast Auto India has established a partnership with Castrol India Limited to enhance its electric vehicle (EV) after-sales service network across India. The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to provide accessible after-sales support for VinFast's EV customers, the companies said in a joint official statement.

Under the MoU, VinFast customers will have access to selected Castrol Auto Service (CAS) workshops from Castrol's network of over 750 outlets in more than 300 cities, according to the official statement. These workshops will include VinFast-branded service bays, certified EV technicians, and genuine VinFast parts. The collaboration is intended to ensure consistent quality, transparency, and convenience at every service touchpoint.

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, highlighted the importance of reliable after-sales care in building an inclusive EV ecosystem in India.“For VinFast, India represents not just a new market but a long-term commitment to building an inclusive EV ecosystem. Reliable after-sales care is central to this vision, and our collaboration with Castrol India along with other partners ensures that customers will have access to trusted, high-quality service across the country from the beginning. This initiative also aligns with both companies’ commitment to supporting India’s transition towards sustainable mobility by making EV ownership hassle-free and future ready.”

Castrol India, a lubricant manufacturer with a long-standing presence in the country, is positioned to support VinFast's after-sales service needs.

Rajeev Govil, Senior Vice President, India B2B, Castrol India, noted the critical role of after-sales service in building customer confidence as electric mobility grows in India. “As electric mobility grows in India, after-sales service will play a critical role in building customer confidence. Through this collaboration, we bring the strength of our Castrol Auto Service network to support VinFast and its EV customers. With our wide reach and experience in servicing conventional passenger vehicles, we are excited to enable our network to deliver comprehensive EV solutions and play a part in shaping a stronger mobility ecosystem in the country.”

Investments in local production VinFast has also made investments in local production and distribution infrastructure, including the launch of its first overseas assembly facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. This facility has an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles annually, scalable to 150,000 units, and is expected to create direct jobs. VinFast plans to establish 35 dealerships across 27 cities by the end of 2025.

The collaboration with Castrol India is part of VinFast's strategy to ensure customer confidence and convenience. With the launch of its premium SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7, in India, VinFast is building a service backbone to support its customer base.