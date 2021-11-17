Vini Cosmetics appoints PepsiCo's Vishal Kaul as CEO

As Vini’s CEO, Kaul will be responsible for day-to-day operations and executing the company’s long-term strategy. This includes launching and growing new product categories, expanding Vini’s e-commerce platform, broadening its sales and distribution network, and attracting talent to scale up Vini. Kaul will be supported by Vini’s co-founders, Darshan and Dipam Patel, who will continue to provide strategic support and have access to KKR’s global network and operational expertise.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}