Vinny Overseas plans major expansions, aims to boost revenues by ₹18 Cr
Small-cap firm Vinny Overseas Ltd operates in the textile industry. Three cutting-edge Epson machines have been installed by one of the top fabric manufacturers for textile digital printing. To cover the whole capex of these three machines, the firm invested a sizeable amount of internal accruals and borrowed money from banks. These machines are designed to provide high-quality digital printing on textile materials with speed and efficiency. With the installation of these machines, the company expects to achieve a revenue of Rs.12 crores per annum.
