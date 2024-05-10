Vintage snaps of 'three old friends' Mukesh Ambani, Harsh Goenka, and Anand Mahindra spark friendship frenzy online
The photograph, captured by journalist Pradeep Chandra, quickly caught the public's attention, amassing nearly 104,100 views and approximately 19,000 likes shortly after Goenka re-shared it.
Harsh Goenka, a prominent business figure known for his lively presence on social media platform X, captivated his followers on Friday by sharing a nostalgic photograph. The picture featured Goenka alongside Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, depicting a memorable moment many now consider iconic. The image showcased the warm camaraderie and friendship between the three business tycoons.