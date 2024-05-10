The photograph, captured by journalist Pradeep Chandra, quickly caught the public's attention, amassing nearly 104,100 views and approximately 19,000 likes shortly after Goenka re-shared it.

Harsh Goenka, a prominent business figure known for his lively presence on social media platform X, captivated his followers on Friday by sharing a nostalgic photograph. The picture featured Goenka alongside Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, depicting a memorable moment many now consider iconic. The image showcased the warm camaraderie and friendship between the three business tycoons.

Ambani, Goenka, and Mahindra together in one frame The photo captured the trio together in one frame, enjoying a light-hearted moment. Goenka's caption injected humour and admiration into the post as he playfully described each one: "Three old friends: One who is #1 in size of his balance sheet. One who is #1 in size of his respect. One who is #1 in size of his waist."

The photograph, captured by journalist Pradeep Chandra, quickly caught the public's attention, amassing nearly 104,100 views and approximately 19,000 likes shortly after Goenka re-shared it.

Social Media Buzz The response on X was overwhelmingly positive, with users appreciating the sense of fellowship and Goenka's witty commentary.

One user exclaimed, “Awesome! How does life get any better than this! Nothing ever replaces good old friends. Cheers! Size/success/whatever else does not matter. Friends are just friends," reflecting on the deep value of lasting friendships beyond business success.

Another user referred to Goenka's humour as "savage," and others commended his comedic timing. Several individuals labelled the photograph as "iconic," underlining its significance.

Curiosity also arose about their conversation, with one user asking, “Sirji, do you remember the topic you were discussing there?"

As the chairman of RPG Group, Goenka's engaging and humorous posts on X have bolstered his status not only as a business magnate, but also as an influential social media personality.

His recent post not only highlighted a joyful reunion, but also highlighted the personal connections and mutual respect among the three notable business leaders, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra.

