BHADERWAH/JAMMU : The Army on Friday said violence in the Kashmir valley has gone down since the abrogation of the Article 370 on August 5.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 'Sangam Youth Festival' at University Campus, Bhaderwah, General Officer Commander in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said he had high hopes from the valley's youngsters.

"The situation in valley is under control. Ever since the abrogation of article 370 on August 5, there has been significant improvement in all the violence parameters in Kashmir," Lt Gen Singh told reporters here.

"There has been reduction in terrorist initiated incidents. There has been reduction in stone pelting incidents. There has also been reduction in the protests that were carried out by the people or the large number of crowds coming out," he added.

But the situation remains fragile, because Pakistan continues with its designs to push in infiltrators so that they can keep the state of Jammu and Kashmir in a constant state of turmoil, the Army commander said.

"We are prepared to foil their designs," he added.

Replying to a question, he said there was no change in the role of the UN along the Line of Control.

Speaking about the festival, he said: "This is very humble contribution from the Army to provide a platform to the youth in Bhaderwah for nurturing their talent."

"They are the future not only of Jammu and Kashmir but the nation," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.