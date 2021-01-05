VIP Industries appoints Anindya Dutta as MD, to take charge from 1 Feb

VIP Industries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anindya Dutta as the Managing Director (MD) of the company with effect from 1 February, 2021.

The news came after the company's current MD Sudip Ghose resigned from the company. His resignation will be effective from January 31.

"Dutta brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the FMCG industry across business verticals and categories," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Prior to joining VIP Industries, Anindya Dutta was the Managing Director of Havmor Ice Creams Pvt Ltd (a Lotte Group company) where he was responsible for scaling up the business to a national brand and bringing about an "organizational transformation towards a professional and streamlined business operations poised for fast paced profitable growth," the company further stated.

Prior to Havmor, he was with Britannia Industries for almost 18 years, in roles of increasing impact in Sales & Distribution, Category & Brand lifecycle management, Channel development, Supply chain operations and leading P&Ls like Britannia’s Dairy, Breads and International Business SBUs.

In VIP Industries, Dutta will be responsible for managing all the business verticals and its operations. He will work alongside Chairperson Dilip Piramal and Vice-Chairperson Radhika Piramal to drive strategic business growth and efficiencies.

"The company expects to reinforce its leadership in the industry by expanding its consumer franchise and strengthening the consumer trust it enjoys," VIP Industries stated.

Speaking on the appointment Dilip Piramal, Chairman said “... I am confident that Anindya Dutta's professional experience and business acumen will help us strengthen our market position and take the organization to greater heights."

Commenting on the new role, Anindya Dutta said “I am pleased to be a part of VIP Industries, a market leader in its sector... I will ensure my best to continue the legacy built by the founders by keeping the culture and value system intact while growing the Company from strength to strength."

VIP Industries Ltd. is Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest luggage maker, headquartered in Mumbai. A public limited Indian company manufacturing luggage and travel accessories, VIP Industries Ltd. has more than 8000 retail outlets in its armoury apart from a well-developed network of retailers in 50 countries. Established in 1971, VIP Industries Ltd. has sold over 60 million pieces of luggage to travellers around the world to date.

Its Brand portfolio includes renowned names like VIP, Skybags, Carlton, Aristrocrat, Alfa and Caprese.

