VIP Industries promoters sell 32% stake to Multiples PE and others for ₹1,764 crore
Summary
The buyers include Multiples PE Fund IV, Multiples Gift Fund IV, Samvibhag Securities Pvt Ltd, and individual investors Mithun Padam Sacheti and Siddhartha Sacheti.
MUMBAI : Promoters of listed luggage and travel accessories maker VIP Industries have sold around 32% stake in the company to a consortium of Multiples Alternatives, Mithun Sancheti and others, the company announced on stock exchanges on Sunday.
