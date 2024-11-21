VIP Industries revives sale talks
Summary
- VIP has grown both organically and inorganically, over the years.
- VIP acquired the London-based Carlton in 2004 and merged with Aristocrat Luggage Ltd in 2007.
Global private equity firm Advent International is eyeing a controlling stake in listed luggage and travel accessories maker VIP Industries, three people with knowledge of the development said. This marks a revival of sale talks after almost a year when the Dilip Piramal-led promoter group first decided to pare stake.