Vir Biotech, GSK's covid-19 antibody trial shows 85% drop in hospitalization or death1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Vir Biotechnology and GSK are planning to submit an emergency use authorization application to the US FDA for the treatment
Interim data from a late-stage study of their experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy showed an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death in patients, Vir Biotechnology Inc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday.
Following the data an independent panel has recommended stopping the trial, the two companies said, adding they were planning to submit an emergency use authorization application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment.
