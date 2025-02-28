AI startup normalises hiring college dropouts without resume, degree: ’Brilliance can come from anywhere’

Job opportunies get next level creative as an AI-startup is ready to ₹40 lakh package without any resume or best college tag, but a ‘small 100-word text describe yourself’ and links to best works. And as the post went viral, the startup founder tried to normalise the hiring strategy saying “brilliance can come from anywhere” and further pointed out despite the fact that their team do not have a ‘tier 1 college background’, they are the smartest people around.

Sudarshan Kamath, Smallest AI founder startup, says in a post,We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer at

Salary CTC - 40 LPA

Salary Base - 15-25 LPA

Salary ESOPs - 10-15 LPA

Joining - Immediate

Location - Bangalore (Indiranagar)

Experience - 0-2 years

Work from Office - 5 days a week

College - Does not matter

Resume - Not needed

Send a small 100-word text introducing yourself + links to your best work to info@smallest.ai

‘Dont know why this blew up’ Later as the post went viral, the founder tried to normalise the hiring process saying the hiring strategy saying they have been doing the same thing for long, ‘Not sure why this one blew up ’

He adds another post saying, This is how we have always hired. Not sure why this one blew up. Most of our team doesn’t have a tier 1 college background. But they’re some of the smartest folks I have ever met.

We also have college dropouts, ex-entrepreneurs in the team. Brilliance can come from anywhere.We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer.

While some users remained doubtful about the actual compensation and experience requirements, Smallest AI has undoubtedly sparked a larger discussion about the future of tech hiring.