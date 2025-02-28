AI startup normalises hiring college dropouts without resume, degree: ’Brilliance can come from anywhere’

Job opportunies get next level creative as an AI-startup is ready to ₹40 lakh package without any resume or best college tag, but a ‘small 100-word text describe yourself’ and links to best works. And as the post went viral, the startup founder tried to normalise the hiring strategy saying “brilliance can come from anywhere” and further pointed out despite the fact that their team do not have a ‘tier 1 college background’, they are the smartest people around.
Sudarshan Kamath, Smallest AI founder startup, says in a post,We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer at
Salary CTC - 40 LPA
Salary Base - 15-25 LPA
Salary ESOPs - 10-15 LPA
Joining - Immediate
Location - Bangalore (Indiranagar)
Experience - 0-2 years
Work from Office - 5 days a week
College - Does not matter
Resume - Not needed
Send a small 100-word text introducing yourself + links to your best work to info@smallest.ai
Later as the post went viral, the founder tried to normalise the hiring process saying the hiring strategy saying they have been doing the same thing for long, ‘Not sure why this one blew up ’
He adds another post saying, This is how we have always hired. Not sure why this one blew up. Most of our team doesn’t have a tier 1 college background. But they’re some of the smartest folks I have ever met.
We also have college dropouts, ex-entrepreneurs in the team. Brilliance can come from anywhere.We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer.
While some users remained doubtful about the actual compensation and experience requirements, Smallest AI has undoubtedly sparked a larger discussion about the future of tech hiring.
Whether more companies will follow suit or if the viral X post was simply a bold marketing move remains to be seen.