Viral video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon addresses NSE listing ceremony in Hindi

LG Electronics IPO shares entered the Indian stock market with a 50% premium over the issue price, surpassing both analyst and grey market expectations. The shares opened at ₹1,715 on the BSE and ₹1,710 on the NSE, compared to the issue price of ₹1140 apiece. Apart from its bumper opening, what stood out in the listing ceremony was LG India's managing director, Hong Ju Jeon's speech, which he delivered in Hindi.

He began his speech with the traditional Hindi greeting, 'Namaste.' The South Korean MD of LG Electronics India went beyond just a brief greeting; he delivered the entire speech in Hindi, ending with Dhanyawaad.

Watch his speech here —

Netizens react Hong Ju Jeon's speech went viral on social media, with netizens lauding his Hindi-speaking skills.

One of the users said,"Amazing. Kudos 👏 to the effort the put in. Most will stop at saying Namaste."

Another added, “MD Hong Ju Jeon speaking in Hindi (could’ve picked Korean or English) Very wholesome."

“If my IPO was subscribed 50x+ in South Korea, you can bet I will be speaking fluent Korean, too,” an X user said.

LG Electronics IPO The LG Electronics IPO, worth ₹11,607 crore, was priced within a band of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹77,400 crore at the upper end.

This is the second South Korean company to list on the Indian stock market, following Hyundai Motors India Ltd's debut in October of last year.

The IPO received an exceptional response, with a total subscription of 54.02 times on the final bidding day. This high demand was mainly fueled by strong participation from institutional investors.

Based on data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares, compared to 7,13,34,320 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category attracted the most interest, with a subscription rate of 166.51 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 22.44 times, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment saw a subscription of 3.54 times.

About LG Electronics India LG Electronics India is a prominent leader in major home appliances and consumer electronics. Its products are available to both B2C and B2B customers in India and internationally. Additionally, the company offers installation, repair, and maintenance services for all its products.