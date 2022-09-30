Viral vulgar video forces top Apple Executive to quit after 22 years

Apple's vice-president of procurement Tony Blevins is reportedly leaving the company after his comments given to Instagram and Tik Tok creator Daniel Mac went viral
A top Apple executive is on his way out of the company after he was found using vulgar language in a viral Tik Tok and Instagram video. Tony Blevins, Apple’s vice-president of procurement made the comments while speaking to Tik Tok and Instagram influencer Daniel Mac who is famous for asking people in fancy cars what they do for a living.
The viral video has more than 40,000 likes on Instagram and more than 1,42,000 likes on Tik Tok.
In the video, Blevins sitting next to his wife can be heard saying, “I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-b*****d women but I take weekends and major holidays off"
As per reports, Blevins had been a part of Apple for more than 22 years and was part of only 30 employees who reported directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook or COO Jeff Williams.
Reportedly, after the video went viral on social media and Apple leadership took notice of the video, an internal investigation was launched and Blevins was relieved from the charge of his team comprising hundreds of employees.
Blevins in a statement to news agency Bloomberg said, “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor,"
Blevin's comments seem close to a dialogue in the 1981 movie “Arthur", where the protagonist says, “I race cars, play tennis, and fondle women, BUT! I have weekends off, and I am my own boss."
News agency Bloomberg reports that in his role as head of procurement at Apple he did a lot of Apple's supplier agreements and product agreements for many of Apple's products. Blevins also took part in many important projects including overseeing the new SOS feature on the iPhone 14 and 14 plus as well as decisions regarding Apple sourcing 5G Qualcomm modems for the latest iPhones etc.
Bloomberg reports some people in the organization say he is even irreplaceable given his importance to Apple's bottom line.