Virat Kohli to partner with Agilitas as Puma deal ends
Star cricketer Virat Kohli is set to join sports athleisure firm Agilitas as an investor, multiple people aware of the matter said, with his eight-year contract worth around ₹110 crore with German sportswear giant Puma coming to an end. An announcement in this respect is likely during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).