Virescent Renewable Energy Trust raises 650 crore via bond issue

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust raises 650 crore via bond issue

Green bonds are securities issued to fund projects that are good for the environment. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 11:52 AM IST Rituraj Baruah

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech had announced that the government proposes to issue sovereign green bonds to mobilise resources for green infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Virescent Renewable Energy Trust (VRET) has raised 650 crore through a domestic bond issue in two tenors - 7.33-year ( 150 crore) and 10-year ( 500 crore).

This transaction marks the largest single series issuance of 500 crore in a 10-year tenor by a renewable energy company, as per a press statement. The average quarterly coupon of the bonds is 7.93%, fully fixed for the entire tenor.

VRET will primarily use the bond proceeds to fund its immediate acquisition related debt requirements as it scales up its portfolio from the existing 450MW (peak) of operational solar projects.

Crisil and India Ratings have assigned the highest rating of AAA (Stable) to the issue.

Sanjay Grewal, CEO, Virescent Infrastructure, said, “With VRET being a recently established entity in September 2021 and only 5 months into our journey, we are pleased to have issued such long tenor bonds and attracted marquee institutional lenders such as the government backed India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited as well as the NIIF promoted Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited."

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust is an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) floated by Virescent Infrastructure last year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech had announced that the government proposes to issue sovereign green bonds to mobilise resources for green infrastructure.

