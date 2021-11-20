Virgin Atlantic in Talks for $540 Million Funding, Sky News Says

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.05:34 PM ISTBloomberg
The amount of the potential capital increase is yet to be finalized, and the carrier’s founder and majority investor Richard Branson is expected to contribute as the possibility of an initial public offering becomes less likely
Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. is in discussions with its shareholders about a 400 million-pound ($540 million) capital injection, Sky News reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
The amount of the potential capital increase is yet to be finalized, and the carrier’s founder and majority investor Richard Branson is expected to contribute as the possibility of an initial public offering becomes less likely, according to the report. Sky News said that the decision would be announced by year-end.
