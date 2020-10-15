Virgin Atlantic launches flights from India to Manchester

Virgin Atlantic on Thursday announced that it will be launching services from New Delhi and Mumbai to Manchester. Travellers can now fly three times a week from Mumbai to Manchester starting December and twice a week from Delhi beginning January.

These new services will go on sale on 20 October and will complement the airline’s existing services from Mumbai and Delhi to London’s Heathrow Airport.

With more than 16 million Indians living outside of the country and 500,000 living across the north of England, India has the world’s largest diaspora. These new services will open up over 130,000 seats between India and Manchester and aim to respond to the large, fast-growing demand to visit friends and relatives as well as capturing demand for business and leisure travel to the region as global economies gradually recover from the impact of the the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The airline also said that it will be offering a fast, efficient cargo service presenting new opportunities for companies looking to export and import goods such as fresh produce, pharmaceuticals and textiles between prime markets in the UK, US and India.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented: “We’re delighted to launch new flying from our home in the north in Manchester. India boasts the largest foreign-born population in the UK and we’re anticipating that post Covid-19, the demand to travel home to visit loved ones will increase.

“Following the relaunch of services from Heathrow to Mumbai and Delhi in September 2020, these new services from Manchester represent our continued investment in India. Both Mumbai and Delhi are popular year-round destinations, and we look forward to welcoming travellers from the North and Midlands onboard as demand for leisure and business travel gradually increases to the region.’’

Alex McEwan, Country Manager – India at Virgin Atlantic said: ‘‘We are excited to welcome passengers onboard Virgin Atlantic services from Delhi and Mumbai to Manchester for the very first time. Manchester is our home in the North of England and is positioned as a fantastic hub for onward travel. We are the only airline operating these routes to Manchester direct and passengers can enjoy the same fantastic customer service that we have offered from India to Heathrow for the past 20 years. We will operate one of our newest and most fuel efficient aircraft, the 787 Dreamliner.’’

Virgin Atlantic looks forward to resuming its Manchester to Barbados service on 26 October, followed by its first flight from Manchester to Islamabad launching on 10 December. Flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad and Lahore will launch on 12, 13 December.

Check the route details here:

Mumbai to Manchester

Frequency: Three times a week -- Tue, Thu, Sun -- starting on 20 December this year.

Aircraft type: Boeing 787-9 – 31 Upper Class. 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light

Fare: Return Economy fares start from ₹49,885 per person, Premium from ₹79,500, and Upper Class from ₹207,270

Delhi to Manchester

Frequency: Twice a week (Wed, Sat) starting on 6th January 2021

Aircraft type: Boeing 787-9 – 31 Upper Class. 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light

Fare: Return Economy fares start from ₹52,369 per person, Premium from ₹91,000, and Upper Class from ₹216,150

