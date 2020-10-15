Virgin Atlantic launches flights from India to Manchester

Alex McEwan, Country Manager – India at Virgin Atlantic said: ‘‘We are excited to welcome passengers onboard Virgin Atlantic services from Delhi and Mumbai to Manchester for the very first time. Manchester is our home in the North of England and is positioned as a fantastic hub for onward travel. We are the only airline operating these routes to Manchester direct and passengers can enjoy the same fantastic customer service that we have offered from India to Heathrow for the past 20 years. We will operate one of our newest and most fuel efficient aircraft, the 787 Dreamliner.’’