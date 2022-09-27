Virgin Atlantic to join SkyTeam Alliance in early 2023

Netherlands-based SkyTeam is a major alliance of airlines and Virgin Atlantic will be the 19th member of this group. The other members are Aerolineas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, and XiamenAir
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Virgin Atlantic, the UK-based airline, is set to join SkyTeam Alliance in early 2023, the airline said on Tuesday. Virgin Atlantic will become SkyTeam’s first and only UK member airline and will enhance the group services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Virgin Atlantic, the UK-based airline, is set to join SkyTeam Alliance in early 2023, the airline said on Tuesday. Virgin Atlantic will become SkyTeam’s first and only UK member airline and will enhance the group services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.
The agreement promises Virgin Atlantic customers a seamless customer experience across more than 1,000 global destinations. Customers will also have more options to earn and redeem points across member airlines and access to a network of over 750 airport lounges, spanning six continents.
The agreement promises Virgin Atlantic customers a seamless customer experience across more than 1,000 global destinations. Customers will also have more options to earn and redeem points across member airlines and access to a network of over 750 airport lounges, spanning six continents.
Virgin Atlantic Silver Card holders will be recognised as SkyTeam Elite Members, and the airline’s Gold Card members will become Elite Plus. This will benefit customers with priority check ins, baggage handling and boarding. Flying Club members will be able to take advantage of the benefits as soon as Virgin Atlantic officially enrols in SkyTeam, the airline said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Netherlands-based SkyTeam is a major alliance of airlines and Virgin Atlantic will be the 19th member of this group. The other members are Aerolineas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, and XiamenAir.
Virgin Atlantic operates long-haul services from UK regional airports including Edinburgh and Manchester. The airline offers a comprehensive network to North America and the Caribbean in partnership with Delta Air Lines, Air France and KLM, and also operates services to China, Israel, Nigeria, Pakistan and South Africa.
It also operates direct flights from London to Delhi and Mumbai in India.