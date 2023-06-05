Virgin Atlantic to launch daily flights to Bengaluru from March next year

Virgin Atlantic to launch daily flights to Bengaluru from March next year1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 03:41 PM IST
The move comes as the British airline has seen a 250% surge in passenger traffic to India since 2019. India is the airline's largest growth market outside of the US.
New Delhi: Virgin Atlantic will expand its India operations with daily direct services from London's Heathrow to Bengaluru starting 31 March, the British airline said on Monday.
