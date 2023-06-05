Home/ Companies / News/  Virgin Atlantic to launch daily flights to Bengaluru from March next year
Virgin Atlantic to launch daily flights to Bengaluru from March next year

 1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 03:41 PM IST Naman Suri

New Delhi: Virgin Atlantic will expand its India operations with daily direct services from London's Heathrow to Bengaluru starting 31 March, the British airline said on Monday.

The airline is set to offer almost 500,000 seats each year between the UK and India, following the launch of connection to Bengaluru. Virgin Atlantic will deploy the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with 31 upper class, 35 premium and 192 economy seats on the Bengaluru route. Tickets will go on sale starting 14 June.

The move comes as the British airline has seen a 250% surge in passenger traffic to India since 2019. India is the airline's largest growth market outside of the US.

The carrier operates two daily services between London's Heathrow and Delhi, and a daily flight to Mumbai as well. It also has a codeshare agreement in place, which covers 34 destinations across India.

"The rapidly growing city of Bengaluru represents an incredibly exciting opportunity for us as we continue to expand our India offering, offering increased connectivity for customers not only between the city and the UK but to key tech hubs in the US including Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles," the airline's chief commercial officer, Juha Jarvinen said.

The airline will also offer cargo services with 20 tonne available on each flight.

"Bengaluru and the surrounding region is an industrial powerhouse, so demand for cargo is expected to be strong for companies looking to export and import goods such as fashion, pharmaceuticals and tech between prime markets in the UK, US and India," the airline said.

The British airline also announced the launch of seasonal winter service from London to Dubai from October 2023 and summer services from Manchester to Las Vegas starting June 2024.

Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 03:41 PM IST
