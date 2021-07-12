Virgin Galactic took Richard Branson to space. Paying customers are next

What aspiring astronauts are willing to pay isn’t yet clear. Blue Origin received more than 20 bids in excess of $4.8 million to grab the first seat on its first passenger mission next week, which analysts say indicate a high level of untapped demand. Space tourism could generate close to $4 billion in annual revenue by 2030, according to an estimate from UBS last year. Virgin says it is aiming to generate $1 billion for every spaceport it constructs.