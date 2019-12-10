Virtuous Retail buys Tata Realty’s retail mall portfolio for $100 mn

Bengaluru: Virtuous Retail South Asia Pte. Ltd. (VRSA), the retail development arm of investment firm The Xander Group Inc., has bought the ‘Trilium’ shopping mall portfolio from Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL) for $100 million. VRSA acquisition includes two shopping malls, in Nagpur and Amritsar, of around 700,000 sq ft and a million sq ft respectively boosts its mall portfolio in the country, and expands its presence across both larger and small cities. It also recently bought 20 acres from Raymond Ltd, in Thane, near Mumbai for ₹700 crore.

With these acquisitions, VRSA’s operational and under-development retail portfolio in India is now over 13 million sq ft across Delhi-National Capital Region(NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai along with smaller cities such as Surat, Mohali, Amritsar and Nagpur.

The buyout of TRIL’s retail portfolio is in line with VRSA’s rapid, pan-India expansion strategy through both greenfield development and acquisition of existing, high-quality retail assets, the company said on Tuesday.

“2019 has been a year of active investments for us to broaden our shopping centre portfolio. Going forward, we would also explore acquisition opportunities in Kolkata and Hyderabad and add properties to the cities we are already present in. We believe even gateway regional cities like Nagpur and Amritsar have significant population and retail consumption to make them attractive for us," Sid Yog, founder and chairman of the board of VRSA said in a telephone interview.

Yog added that the acquisition of the Tata Realty retail portfolio provides an immediate opportunity to convert two existing, well-built assets in good locations into people-centric VR flagship centers. In line with its approach to inorganic acquisitions, VRSA will invest additional capital and resources in repositioning and rebranding the Trilium shopping malls.

Sanjay Dutt, managing director and CEO, TRIL said, “This move is in line with our business strategy to focus on expanding our commercial portfolio across key markets in the country and exit Tier 2 & 3 cities."

Rohit George, executive managing director, VRSA, said, “These acquisitions immediately add 1.7 million sq ft of existing retail space to our operational portfolio taking it to about 7 million sq ft across six cities."