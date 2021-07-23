Vi’s funding plan takes a hit as SC scraps plea on AGR dues

Two people who are directly aware of Vodafone Idea’s fundraising struggle said on the condition of anonymity that the top court’s decision will make it tougher for Vodafone Idea to find an investor as the terms on which the company was planning to rope them in were based on expectations that the SC would allow the company to pay recomputed AGR dues, which would have eased the burden on the telecom service provider to a large extent.

