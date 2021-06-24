Visa buys Swedish fintech Tink for more than $2 billion

Visa’s takeover of Tink for €1.8 billion, the equivalent of $2.15 billion, comes amid a flurry of deal activity in the fast-growing world of financial technology. Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to buy digital wealth manager Nutmeg Saving and Investment Ltd. for about $1 billion as it pushes to establish a digital retail banking presence in the U.K.

