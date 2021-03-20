Visa faces antitrust investigation over debit-card practices
Justice Department probe focuses on whether Visa’s actions allow it to maintain a dominant market share unlawfully
The Justice Department is investigating whether Visa Inc. is engaging in anticompetitive practices in the debit-card market, according to people familiar with the matter.
The department’s antitrust division has been gathering information and asking whether Visa, the largest U.S. card network, has limited merchants’ ability to route debit-card transactions over card networks that are often less expensive, the people said. Many of the department’s questions have focused on online debit-card transactions, but investigators have asked about in-store issues as well, the people said.
