Visa joins hands with Adani Group, to target customer base of 40 crore1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Visa has entered into co-brand credit-card agreements with the Adani Group, giving it access to a customer base of 40 crore individuals.
During the recent quarter, Visa has entered into new co-brand credit-card agreements with the Adani Group, a major Indian conglomerate.
Visa's CEO Ryan McInerney has stated that this partnership will provide the payments giant access to an extensive customer base of 40 crore (400 million) individuals through Adani's airports and online travel services. Additionally, Visa has formed collaborations with Breeze Aviation Group and Allegiant Travel Co.
In the same period, Visa experienced a stronger-than-expected growth in card spending, with robust consumer demand for travel and dining out.
The company reported a 9% increase in payments volume, reaching $3.17 trillion in the fiscal third quarter ending on June 30. This figure surpassed the average estimate of $3.14 trillion projected by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Both Visa and its competitor, Mastercard, have benefited from consumers' ongoing willingness to spend on travel and entertainment. The United States' consumer confidence reached a multi-year high in July, supported by a robust job market and easing inflation, as reported by the Conference Board.
“I’m certain that the travel momentum will continue," Bloomberg quoted Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu as saying. Prabhu also serves on the board of Delta Air Lines Inc. and is planning to step down from his post at Visa in August. He said in a telephone interview. “Consumers have had a lot of pent-up demand for travel."
Revenue in the period rose 12% to $8.1 billion, beating the $8.06 billion that analysts predicted. Adjusted net income of $4.5 billion, or $2.16 a share, was 5 cents better than estimates.
The better-than-expected financial results may assuage investors’ concerns that spending on Visa’s cards will taper off as central banks continue to raise interest rates.
“We don’t see a slowdown," Prabhu said. “We see stability just about everywhere, and I think the consumer has stayed resilient just about everywhere, not just the US."
(With Bloomberg inputs)
