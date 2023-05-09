Visa challenges persist, but international tourism demand strong: Report1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 04:33 PM IST
There is a potential correction in domestic holiday trends, as 40% of respondents prefer domestic travel, while 66% opt for international destinations.
Visa obstacles continue to plague a majority of travellers planning trips in the coming days. According to a Thomas Cook India Limited report 70% of the 3,500 customers surveyed for its “India Holiday Report - May 2023" faced visa-related issues for international travel.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×