Visa obstacles continue to plague a majority of travellers planning trips in the coming days. According to a Thomas Cook India Limited report 70% of the 3,500 customers surveyed for its “India Holiday Report - May 2023" faced visa-related issues for international travel.

Despite these hurdles, international tourism is witnessing a robust recovery. The survey also indicated a potential correction in domestic holiday trends, as 40% of respondents prefer domestic travel, while 66% opt for international destinations.

Europe remains a top choice, with 46% of travelers favouring Switzerland, France, Spain, and Italy. Short-haul travel is also popular, as 50% of customers expressed interest in destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Oman. Island getaways like the Maldives and Mauritius attract 28% of travelers, while destinations like Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Cambodia are preferred by 25% to 30% of respondents due to improved flight options and connectivity.

Australia sees a 20% uptick thanks to streamlined digital visa processes, but the U.S. continues to grapple with visa challenges, with only 8% of travelers selecting the country.

Rajeev Kale, president and country head of holidays, MICE and visa at the company, said, “Holidays are witnessing rapid rebound, with travel clearly emerging as a non-negotiable for Indians. Not only are multiple mini-cations back for 82% respondents (in addition to 1-2 long holidays), but also that they are willing to pay 20% more. Also the rise of Young India’s Gen Z and millennials as well as middle India or ‘Bharat’ are significant power-centres in the evolution of the sector." He added that Indians are now seeking immersive travel experiences.

Domestically, 60% of travellers opted for Kashmir, followed by 50% for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, 35% for Ladakh, 40% for North East, 25% for Kerala, 30% for Andamans, and 30% for Goa.