Home/ Companies / News/  Visa challenges persist, but international tourism demand strong: Report
Back

Visa obstacles continue to plague a majority of travellers planning trips in the coming days. According to a Thomas Cook India Limited report 70% of the 3,500 customers surveyed for its “India Holiday Report - May 2023" faced visa-related issues for international travel.

Despite these hurdles, international tourism is witnessing a robust recovery. The survey also indicated a potential correction in domestic holiday trends, as 40% of respondents prefer domestic travel, while 66% opt for international destinations.

Europe remains a top choice, with 46% of travelers favouring Switzerland, France, Spain, and Italy. Short-haul travel is also popular, as 50% of customers expressed interest in destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Oman. Island getaways like the Maldives and Mauritius attract 28% of travelers, while destinations like Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Cambodia are preferred by 25% to 30% of respondents due to improved flight options and connectivity.

Australia sees a 20% uptick thanks to streamlined digital visa processes, but the U.S. continues to grapple with visa challenges, with only 8% of travelers selecting the country.

Rajeev Kale, president and country head of holidays, MICE and visa at the company, said, “Holidays are witnessing rapid rebound, with travel clearly emerging as a non-negotiable for Indians. Not only are multiple mini-cations back for 82% respondents (in addition to 1-2 long holidays), but also that they are willing to pay 20% more. Also the rise of Young India’s Gen Z and millennials as well as middle India or ‘Bharat’ are significant power-centres in the evolution of the sector." He added that Indians are now seeking immersive travel experiences.

Domestically, 60% of travellers opted for Kashmir, followed by 50% for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, 35% for Ladakh, 40% for North East, 25% for Kerala, 30% for Andamans, and 30% for Goa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout