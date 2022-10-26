Visa posts better-than-market-estimate quarterly earnings

"In Visa's fiscal fourth quarter, we saw a continuation of many of the spending trends present throughout 2022: Strength in consumer payments, resilience in e-commerce and ongoing recovery in cross-border travel. These trends contributed to robust full-year 2022 results, with net revenues, net income and EPS all up more than 20% year-over-year, despite broader macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil. As we look ahead, while some short-term uncertainty exists, we remain confident in Visa's long-term growth trajectory across consumer payments, new flows and value-added services," said Visa Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alfred F Kelly