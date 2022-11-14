Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Visa terminates global debit card agreements with FTX

Visa terminates global debit card agreements with FTX

1 min read . 08:23 AM ISTReuters
FTX and Visa had announced an expanded partnership in early October.

  • Visa said it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX

NEW YORK: Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

NEW YORK: Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

"The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters.

"The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters.

"We have terminated our global agreements with FTX and their U.S. debit card program is being wound down by their issuer."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

"We have terminated our global agreements with FTX and their U.S. debit card program is being wound down by their issuer."

FTX and Visa had announced an expanded partnership in early October, including plans to introduce account-linked Visa debit cards in 40 new countries.

FTX and Visa had announced an expanded partnership in early October, including plans to introduce account-linked Visa debit cards in 40 new countries.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP