Visa to enable deeper financial inclusion with offline payments in India

The chip will hold a stored value of a daily spend limit of ₹2,000 and have a per transaction limit of ₹200, as currently mandated by the RBI. This is akin to having a wallet with a preloaded amount. In the event of insufficient balance, the transaction will be declined, making this proposition suitable for cardholders as well as merchants. Merchants also stand to gain revenue from reduced friction and risk of payment failures. Visa’s solution is the first of its kind and equipped to enter the Indian market.