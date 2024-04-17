Companies
Vishal Mega Mart names five bankers for $750 million IPO
Summary
- Supermarket chain may be valued at $5 billion in the IPO. Switzerland’s Partners Group and India’s Kedaara Capital had acquired Vishal Mega Mart for $350 million in 2018.
Mumbai: Supermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart Ltd has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, ICICI Securities, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies as bankers for an initial public offering (IPO) up to $750 million, three people aware of the development said.
