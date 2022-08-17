Visit Victoria ties up with Rishabh Pant ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

Sarah Todd said; “Melbourne is at the heart of the food culture in Australia. It’s all about championing local produce and adding your brand of creativity to it to bring out clean, elegant flavours. It’s a perfect representation of my own cooking style and I am glad that it has been received so well here in India." While people travel to explore new countries and cultures, post pandemic travel has created a new breed of traveller who is craving for unique experiences. Visit Victoria’s chief marketing officer Shae Keenan said people are approaching travel with renewed enthusiasm post pandemic. “They are on the lookout for immersive travel experiences that let them unwind and connect with one other."

