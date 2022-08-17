Visit Victoria ties up with Rishabh Pant ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

The Australian state of Victoria, which is on roadshow for its Visit Victoria programme also had MasterChef Australia 2022 runner-up Sarah Todd as part of its show
With the ICC T20 World Cup around the corner, Australia’s Visit Victoria has tied up with cricketer Rishabh Pant to announce the ‘Melbourne Moments’ contest campaign for the upcoming World Cup. The Australian state of Victoria, which is on roadshow for its Visit Victoria programme also had MasterChef Australia 2022 runner-up Sarah Todd as part of its show.
In October, Melbourne will host two significant ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup matches at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) - the India versus Pakistan match on October 23 as well as the final on November 13. Visit Victoria’s CEO Brendan McClements said, “Our strategy is to bring people from around the world back to Australia as quickly as possible back and to Victoria in particular and we are using sporting events to encourage people to travel. For the month of June, India has been an outstanding performer in terms of visitation to Victoria," he said.
Melbourne is widely known as the sporting capital of Australia. “We’ve sold something on the order of 5.5 million tickets for sports events that have been held since the start of the year. That includes tennis, Formula 1, boxing as well as football with two matches played by Manchester United. These things are of significant scale and they stand out and make us a very sophisticated sports market," he added.
In the calendar year December 2019, Victoria recorded 1.78 lakh visitors with 47.3% market share making Victoria the most popular Australian state out of India, he said. This year, as visitors return to Australian shores, they are confident they will see a strong rebound in visitor numbers. It was also recently announced that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Victoria.
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant said, “The MCG is a historic venue that has witnessed some of the best cricket played so far, by legends of the game. Emotions are always high when you play there and more so during the World Cup. It’s a venue that I as a cricketer always look forward to playing at."
Sarah Todd said; “Melbourne is at the heart of the food culture in Australia. It’s all about championing local produce and adding your brand of creativity to it to bring out clean, elegant flavours. It’s a perfect representation of my own cooking style and I am glad that it has been received so well here in India." While people travel to explore new countries and cultures, post pandemic travel has created a new breed of traveller who is craving for unique experiences. Visit Victoria’s chief marketing officer Shae Keenan said people are approaching travel with renewed enthusiasm post pandemic. “They are on the lookout for immersive travel experiences that let them unwind and connect with one other."
According to a report published by the government titled ‘Outbound Travel & Tourism International’, India’s outbound tourism market is expected to hit $9 billion by 2025. An estimated 25 million Indians traveled overseas in 2017. India has 28 million passport holders who are potential travelers. Europe commands about 20% of all Indian outbound departures.