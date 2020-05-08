Vista Equity Partners agreed to invest ₹11,367 crore in a Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) unit on Friday, the Indian company’s third mega stake sale in as many weeks, as chairman Mukesh Ambani raced to raise a total of ₹60,596 crore from three investors, including Facebook Inc.

US-based Vista Equity Partners will get a 2.3% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, Reliance’s digital unit.

Facebook and Silver Lake Partners also bought stakes in Jio in the past 15 days. The Vista investment gives Jio an equity value of ₹4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion.

The investment proceeds will be used to redeem optionally convertible preference shares held by parent Reliance Industries, and achieve the company’s aim to wipe off its debt by March 2021.

As of 31 December, Reliance’s net debt stood at ₹1.53 trillion.

“This (the Vista deal), along with the Silver Lake and Facebook deals, coupled with the closure of its ₹7,000 crore stake sale to BP in its oil marketing venture, should imply a cash infusion of over ₹67,000 crore (in RIL). In addition, the closure of its recently announced ₹53,215 crore rights issue and the management’s hope to sign another potential investor of a size similar to Facebook in Jio Platforms in coming months gives Reliance confidence that it will reduce net debt by ~ ₹1.5trillion well before the target date of 21 March," analysts at CLSA said in a note to clients.

Jio Platforms comprises Reliance’s digital businesses, including telecom services of Jio Infocomm (mobile and broadband), Jio’s suite of apps, digital investments (KAI-OS, Reverie, Haptik) and technology capabilities such as big data, internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

These multiple investments by a technology giant and two tech-focused investors will help bolster Jio’s position as a consumer technology company, said analysts.

“The investment will further help in pegging equity value of Jio Platforms (which owns Jio Infocomm) and also improve cash flows, thus accelerating the company’s deleveraging initiative. We also highlight that players like Vista and Silver Lake primarily invest in technology platforms and not in telecom companies, which will further reposition Jio Platforms (including RJio) as a consumer technology company," said a report by Axis Capital.

The enterprise value of Jio Platforms, a six-month-old company, is ₹5.15 trillion.

That is comparable with global platforms such as Alphabet, Tencent, and Alibaba that are largely debt-free and have large digital ecosystems.

“We believe in the potential of the digital society that Jio is building for India. We are thrilled to join Jio Platforms to deliver exponential growth in connectivity across India, providing modern consumer, small business and enterprises software to fuel the future of one of the world’s fastest growing digital economies," said Robert F. Smith, chairman, and chief executive officer of Vista.

Vista, like Silver Lake, invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations.

Vista’s portfolio companies have a significant presence in India, with more than 13,000 employees. More importantly, it shifts focus from Reliance’s core refinery-petchem valuation, which is struggling with over-capacity and muted demand.

While Reliance Industries has brought in marquee investors into Jio Platforms, what is yet to be seen is how the company’s offerings are designed and monetized, especially in the absence of strong average revenue per user (Arpu) recovery in the telecom business following the coronavirus outbreak.

Jio reported a mere 1.7% Arpu growth sequentially in the quarter ended 31 March, despite a 14-54% increase in tariffs in December.

