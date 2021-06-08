Vista Rooms offer job support to Hyatt Regency Mumbai’s staff

Vista Rooms, a hospitality brand managing a network of curated holiday home rentals, on Tuesday announced that it is extending support to the staff of Hyatt Regency Mumbai which has been temporarily closed due to the impact of covid leading to massive fund crunch.

Asian Hotels (West), owners of the five-star property, said that hotel has to shut down as its lender Yes Bank is not releasing payment after company has defaulted on loans owing to massive impact of pandemic on its business.

Amit Damani, co-founder of Vista Rooms took to social media to announce that his company will be offering jobs to Hyatt Regency Mumbai staff employed across housekeeping and food & beverage (F&B) services.

“For all those impacted by the closing of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, our hearts go out to you. We at Vista Rooms would like to extend our support by sharing job opportunities across functions, from housekeeping to F&B. The pandemic has battered the hospitality industry but we truly hope we bounce back, faster and stronger," Damani said in a post.

The hospitality industry executive shared his email address urging those looking for opportunities in the sector to connect to him.

Vista Rooms also claimed that it plans to rehire 60% of the 100 odd staff members who had to be put on leave in 2020 owing to the disruption brought by the ongoing pandemic.

In January, the hospitality firm raised ₹10 crore led by DSG Consumer Partners, with participation from investors including CA Holdings, Artha India Ventures and Anand Ladsariya. Vista Rooms currently manages 400 properties across the country.

Founded by Ankita Sheth, Amit Damani, and Pranav Maheswari, Vista Rooms was initially a budget hotel aggregator that, in 2016, pivoted its model and forayed into the emerging and high-potential premium luxury homestay.

The brand has presence in over 30 cities across India, with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru and a team of more than 200 members.

Vista Rooms is backed by Rajan Anandan (formerly the head of Google‘s India operations) and Girish Mathrubootham (CEO – Freshworks).

