Vistara, Air India step in as Air India Express attempts to stabilize operations
Summary
- On Friday, Air India Express cancelled 120 flights and operated 246 flights, an official aware of the development said. He added that Vistara operated two flights and parent company Air India operated 20 flights for Air India Express, in order to support the network.
New Delhi: Tata Group airlines Air India and Vistara on Friday stepped in to support their sister network Air India Express, as the low-cost carrier continues to cancel flights amid network disruptions following mass sick leave by over 100 cabin crew members.