Vistara Airlines confirms flight cancellations, delays: ‘Teams tirelessly working to …’

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Vistara Airlines on Monday confirmed about frequent flight delays and cancellations in last few days because of operational reasons. The statement by the airline has come after it faced huge outlash for multiple flight cancellations and delays

Vistara airlines informed the passengers about expected disruption in flight operations over last few days. According to media reports, over 20 fights were delayed on Monday. (HT)Premium
Vistara airlines has been facing a number of flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons, said an Airline spokesperson on Monday.

Also Read: 2023 airline champs: Vistara grew 1.5 times pre-covid but IndiGo unbeatable

“We confirm that we have had a number of flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons. Our teams are tirelessly working to stabilise the situation," ANI quoted Vistara Spokesperson.

Also Read: Vistara gains International traction as Indian carriers continue to fly high

The clarification by the Tata-owned company has come amid huge criticism of the airline on social media for long flight delays and cancellations. Multiple social media users shared their experience of flight delays (as long as 5 hours) over the past few days. Many complained about incomplete refund by the company after flight cancellations.

Also Read: Air India-Vistara merger: The routes that will be in focus

Social media users vent out their anger against Vistara flight delay

According to media reports, over 20 Vistara flights were cancelled on Monday. Till now, there has been no official confirmation on the number of flight delays by the company. However, several people shared their unpleasant experiences on social media.

“Not surprised - Vistara has been on a path of steady deterioration. Shows you that no Indian brand - not even the Tatas can maintain quality. Today Vistara is run worse than any government nationalised airline. Heck Air Koryo was better service," wrote Abhijit Iyer-Mitra.

Calling incomplete ticket refund after flight cancellations as “new way to cheat," another social media user wrote, “My Vistara flight from CCU to Bangalore on 17th March was cancelled from the Airline’s end. Only the flight ticket charges were refunded and not the other charges (convenience and zero cancellation) . Why the charges were not refunded? New way to cheat right ?"

"The Vistara flight that was supposed to take me home at 8:30 pm will fly (may be) at 11:30 pm now, because there are no pilots!! 12 flights are delayed for this reason. The airline is trying to arrange for pilots who are "legally allowed to fly". Kya mazaak chal raha hai yaar," wrote a user on X.

“Vistara ki service itni ghatiya hai, it should be made into a case study OF WHAT NOT TO DO in airlines industry," wrote an X user.

Published: 01 Apr 2024, 06:37 PM IST
