Vistara Airlines confirms flight cancellations, delays: ‘Teams tirelessly working to …’
Vistara Airlines on Monday confirmed about frequent flight delays and cancellations in last few days because of operational reasons. The statement by the airline has come after it faced huge outlash for multiple flight cancellations and delays
Vistara airlines has been facing a number of flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons, said an Airline spokesperson on Monday.
