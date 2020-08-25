Vistara allows passengers to upgrade seats through bidding system: How to do it

Indian carrier Vistara said on Tuesday that it had collaborated with a Canada-based firm to launch a new scheme that allows passengers to upgrade their seats to superior classes in flights through a bidding system.

The new scheme is a way "to offset revenue losses experienced in 2020" and "leverage the higher capacity in superior cabins", the airline said in a statement.

Here's how to go about it:

First, the passenger needs to enter booking details to see if they are eligible for an upgrade.

You can easily upgrade to the next cabin class on Vistara flights by following the below steps:

-Enter your price to upgrade each leg of your flight, then click Continue.

-You'll be notified via email if your request for an upgrade has been approved.

If your offer is accepted, you will be charged for the upgrade. If it is not accepted, you will not be charged, and can continue with your original booking. Please note: The amount paid for the upgrade will be in addition to the price of your original flight ticket.

The upgraded seats on Premium Economy will have, the airline said, "Separate, upscale cabin located towards the front of the aircraft, offering increased leg space and added comfort. Increased check-in and hand baggage allowance. Complimentary selection of flavourful food and beverages, including Starbucks coffee. Priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling."

If you wish to upgrade to Vistara’s Business Class, you'll be having access to, "Luxurious leather seats with generous personal space. Maximum check-in and hand baggage allowance. Priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling. Complimentary lounge access. Specially curated dining and bar menu."

The airline said the benefits stand to differ as per your travel destination.

Once a passenger has purchased an economy or a premium economy class ticket, all he or she has to do is make an offer for a seat in the higher cabin class seven days prior to the flight's departure, Vistara told its passengers through an email on Monday.

"If your offer is accepted, you will be informed before your departure," it stated.

"With support from Plusgrade, more passengers will have access to the personal space, comfort, privacy and high-end service that come with a Premium experience," Vistara chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said.

Plusgrade provides fresh revenue generating solutions to the global travel industry.

Vistara has 43 aircraft in its fleet. Majority of them are in a three class configuration -- economy, premium economy and business.

Currently, the airlines are allowed to operate only a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.





