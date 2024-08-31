Vistara and Air India merger: What happens next? All your questions answered

  • As Vistara merges with Air India, travelers with existing bookings or loyalty points are understandably curious about the implications of this significant transition.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Updated31 Aug 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Tata Sons holds 51% stake and the remaining 49% is owned by Singapore Airlines in Vistara.

Following Vistara's merger with Air India, Tata SIA Airlines announced that flights scheduled until November 11, 2024, can be booked via the Vistara platform until September 3, 2024. Post-November 11, 2024, Vistara's fleet will fully integrate into Air India's operations, with Air India taking over all remaining Vistara bookings. In May 2024, Air India clarified that Vistara's loyalty program would be merged into Air India's Flying Returns, ensuring that lounge access remains unaffected. However, customers who paid for lounge access with Vistara might wonder what happens to this service after November 12, 2024.

What should Vistara customers know about their existing bookings?

Customers with flights booked on Vistara for travel on or before November 11, 2024, will see no changes in their bookings. Starting September 3, 2024, bookings for travel after November 11 will only be available through Air India’s platforms. If a Vistara booking exists for travel post-November 11, Air India will operate the flight.

Can Vistara co-branded Credit cards be used after the merger with Air India?

Yes, Vistara co-branded credit cards will remain valid after the merger with Air India. While the cards themselves can still be used, specific benefits or rewards tied to Vistara might undergo changes. Cardholders are advised to check with their respective banks for any updates regarding their credit card benefits post-merger.

What happens to your Club Loyalty points?

Vistara’s loyalty program will be integrated into Air India’s Flying Returns program. This means that your existing loyalty points from Vistara will be transferred to Air India’s program without any loss of value. Air India has assured that the transition will be smooth, allowing customers to continue earning and redeeming points under the new system.

Will your Vistara airport lounge access be revoked?

For those who have purchased Vistara lounge access for travel before November 11, 2024, the access remains unchanged. However, for travel after November 11, 2024, lounge access will be managed by Air India. If you booked lounge access through Vistara for a flight that Air India now operates, a refund will be processed, and you will need to book through Air India.

What happens to flight tickets booked after November 11, 2024?

Flight tickets booked through Vistara for travel after November 11, 2024, will be managed by Air India. These flights will be operated under Air India, and passengers will receive new e-ticket numbers while retaining their original PNR. For bookings beyond this date, customers should use the Air India website or app.

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 10:21 AM IST
