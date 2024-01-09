In a celebration of nine years soaring the skies, Vistara Airline has invited travelers to partake in its Anniversary Sale, promising not just flights but endless memories at special fares. The airline's journey through the clouds has been filled with countless stories, and now, they extend an invitation to passengers to create their own as they embark on new adventures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Celebrating endless memories with the 9th Anniversary Sale! Enjoy discounted fares across 3 cabin classes when flying within India. One-way fares start at INR 1809. Sale ends on 11-January-2024," the Airline said in a post on X.

Domestic Escapes: For those traversing the diverse landscapes of India, Vistara presented discounted one-way fares that evoke the joy of exploration. Economy Class fares commence at an enticing ₹1809 for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh route, fostering a seamless journey for travelers with a passion for discovery. Premium Economy welcomes explorers with fares starting at ₹2309 (Guwahati-Dibrugarh), while those seeking a heightened experience can relish Business Class at ₹9909 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Global Getaways: International wanderlust found solace in Vistara's anniversary sale, making far-off destinations more accessible. Economy Class invited globetrotters to Delhi-Kathmandu with return all-inclusive fares starting at ₹9999. For those desiring an elevated travel experience, Premium Economy beckons at ₹13499 (Delhi-Kathmandu), while Business Class sets the stage for luxury at ₹29999 (Delhi-Dhaka).

Booking Details: The window to secure these enticing fares opened at 00:01 hours on January 9, 2024, and gracefully glides to a close at 23:59 hours on January 11, 2024. This exclusive offer spans travel between January 9, 2024, and September 30, 2024, presenting ample opportunities for enthusiasts to curate their travel tales.

Vistara Airlines, embracing the ethos of making every journey memorable, invites passengers to join them in marking nine years of connecting hearts, bridging distances, and crafting stories above the clouds. As the Anniversary Sale takes flight, travelers were invited to create their chapter in the legacy of Vistara's skyward odyssey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!