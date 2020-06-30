Vistara announces 5-20% pay cut for 40% employees till December

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told employees in an email: "From 1st July, 2020, to 31st December, 2020, I will take a 20% pay cut and we will be implementing a monthly pay cut scheme for staff (except for pilots as follows): 1) 15% pay cut for staff in Level 5 and 4, 2) 10% pay cut for staff in Level 3 and 2, and licensed engineers in Level 1C, 3) 5% pay cut for staff in Level 1 with monthly CTC equal or more than ₹50,000."