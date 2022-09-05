Vistara announces Mumbai-Jaipur flights

Vistara announces Mumbai-Jaipur flights1 min read . 07:13 PM IST
Vistara is strengthening its presence in Rajasthan with Jaipur being the second destination in the state after Udaipur, the airline said
NEW DELHI :Vistara will add Jaipur to its domestic network with direct connectivity to and from Mumbai starting 30 September, said a statement from the airline.
Vistara is strengthening its presence in Rajasthan with Jaipur being the second destination in the state after Udaipur, the airline said. The airline will operate double daily flights using its A320neo aircraft with a three-class configuration.
The city of Jaipur continues to be listed amongst the world’s major tourist destinations, attracting people from across geographies, the statement said quoting Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.
“We are delighted to be able to contribute towards further elevating the tourism potential of the pink city by offering this connectivity to/from Mumbai to our customers. We are confident that Vistara’s world-class product and services, especially our premium cabins, will be greatly appreciated by travellers on the route," the statement said quoting Kannan.
Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile application, online travel agencies and other travel agents, the statement said.
TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Ltd. and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).